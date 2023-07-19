Company Recognized for Ongoing Commitment to Advanced Security Initiatives

HOPKINTON, Mass., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PrismHR, the leading HR technology software powering payroll, benefits, and HR for businesses across the U.S., today shared that it has been named a winner of a 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry’s CSO. The prestigious honor is bestowed upon a select group of organizations that have implemented security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership.

Given today’s dynamic security landscape, PrismHR implemented enhanced email security and identity monitoring technology to protect the PrismHR platform and reduce risk to PrismHR customers. The protection uses methods and analysis to identify, detect and block large-scale phishing attacks. These indications trigger advanced monitoring of customer accounts to protect against suspicious activity.

Dwayne Smith, CISO for PrismHR, explained, “PrismHR works with companies across verticals, including a number of small- and medium-sized businesses. This project shows what can be done, as a service provider, to support the evolving security needs of our customers while reducing risk to their organization. Providing methods that protect the PrismHR platform and its users helps ensure PrismHR customers can operate without interruption and continue to grow their business.”

PrismHR will accept its award at the CSO50 Conference + Awards to be held October 2-4, 2023, at the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Casino in Fort McDowell, AZ.

“It is a privilege for us to honor the outstanding accomplishments of the winners at the CSO50 conference and to bring together the information security community for great learning, networking and problem-solving,” said Stephen Corrick, SVP, Events, IDG, Inc. “The powerful expertise and experience of our winners and partners make this a can’t-miss opportunity for everyone in the field.”

About the CSO50 Awards

The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2023 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards to be held October 2- 4, 2023, at the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Casino in Fort McDowell, Ariz.

Past winners include Adobe, Allstate, American Express, City of Raleigh, The Clorox Company, Comcast, Delta Dental, Genpact, HBO Latin America, Home Depot, Microsoft, University of Pennsylvania, Verizon and many more. A complete list of the winners can be viewed at www.foundryco.com.

About CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision-makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO’s award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision-makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience. CSO is published by Foundry (formerly IDG Communications, Inc.). Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

About PrismHR

PrismHR’s mission is to fuel the growth of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the U.S. Our HR software, combined with our ecosystem of HR service providers, enables SMBs to manage payroll, benefits, and HR, leveling the playing field with large enterprises. Today, PrismHR software delivers world-class HR services to more than 80,000 organizations and over 2 million worksite employees, processing greater than $80 billion in payroll each year. PrismHR is located in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.prismhr.com.

