Illinois’ governor has signed a $53.1 billion budget for the coming fiscal year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the state spending plan Wednesday.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Pritzker signs $53.1B Illinois budget, defends spending with ‘sustainable long-term growth’ - July 1, 2024
- He helped turn Detroit’s riverfront into an attraction. Feds say he stole $40M while doing it - July 1, 2024
- Environmental groups take first step to sue oil refinery for pollution violations - July 1, 2024