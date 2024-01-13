Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop sending migrants to Chicago due to incoming winter storms, an appeal that drew pushback from the Lone Star State.

“While action is pending at the federal level, I plead with you for mercy for the thousands of people who are powerless to speak for themselves,” Pritzker said in a letter, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “Please, while winter is threatening vulnerable people’s lives, suspend your tra

[Read Full story at source]