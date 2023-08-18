NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boris Kontsevoi, CEO and President of Intetics, a leading American technology company, shares the pivotal importance of creating a culture of trust as an enabler for people to embrace modern innovations.

Within the current digital era, generative AI stands as an eccentric, innovative, creative and unpredictable frontier, advertising a mix of excitement and potential development. Privacy and security are delicate components hanging in the balance as businesses navigate this bold new world. Similar to stepping outside a secure room, engaging with the digital realm comes with its share of risks and rewards.

Privacy and security are basic aspects of digital lives that require consideration and action. Fostering a sense of security and safeguarding users’ well-being is paramount, as it serves as the foundation for building trust.

Trust forms the basis of any relationship, and interactions with technology are no exception. Without trust, users may hesitate to embrace technology, hindering potential progress and advancement. Trust is not something that can be purchased; rather, it must be nurtured.

Boris Kontsevoi shares vital activities organizations can do to manage risks and benefits, build trust and safeguard users’ privacy and security:

Teaching Clients

Using Solid Security Strategies

Having Protection Policies

Updating Programs and Frameworks Regularly

Intetics President and CEO mentions examples of how companies take action to ensure their customers’ privacy protection and security.

The first example is the banking industry, which demonstrates how renowned institutions have utilized solid strategies to secure client information, fostering trust in privacy-related exchanges and personal data.

In the healthcare sector, critical medical frameworks have centered on security protocols, ensuring patient records remain confidential and fostering trust between healthcare providers and individuals who require therapeutic care.

In the same way, well-known insurance companies have embraced advanced security strategies, keeping policyholders’ private data secure and instilling confidence in their ability to manage information securely.

Data breaches can affect any sector but particularly those that deal with vast amounts of sensitive information, such as healthcare, insurance, finance and more. These sectors strive to provide high-quality services and do everything they can to secure their data.

Industry examples demonstrate how education and regulation can work together to create a culture of trust.

More insights on establishing control and education and fostering a culture of trust and security are available at the link.

