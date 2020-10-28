Private 5G Networks Enable Enterprise Digital Transformation

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today’s companies are rapidly evolving through digital transformation to stay ahead of their changing industries. 5G Americas, the wireless industry trade association and voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas, today announced the publication of a whitepaper titled 5G Technologies in Private Networks, highlighting the intensifying role of private networks in the 5G era in creating new enterprise opportunities through integrated connectivity, reliable communications, and optimized services.

5G technologies are increasingly delivering enhanced networking speed, latency, bandwidth, privacy and other benefits supporting emerging applications that are built on the proven technology of private LTE networks today. This white paper showcases how 5G private networks are suitable for different groups of applications, detailing specific architectures applicable to building various types of private networks. In addition, the paper also analyzes how different types of spectrum (licensed, unlicensed, and shared) can be utilized in building private networks.

Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas said, “5G is continuing to advance successive 3GPP standard releases that expand private network use cases and capabilities. In particular, network slicing enables a private 5G network in a secure, reliable, and super-fast way that allows networks to be optimized for the needs of different users and services within the network.”

This 5G Americas white paper, with lead authors CommScope and Intel Corporation, covers the following aspects of private 5G networks:

  • Requirements and characteristics of deployment use cases to reap the best benefits
  • Emerging market landscape for indoor and outdoor scenarios based on different spectrum and other factors
  • Overview of deployment models and network architecture technical features and details
  • Citizens Broadband Radio Services (CBRS) 3.5 GHz shared spectrum technology features
  • Enterprise security considerations and technologies surrounding private networks
  • Economic value and modeling for private networks

Said, Matt Melester, Senior Vice President, Office of CTO at CommScope, “Innovators are driving the early vision of how private networks will operate in the 5G era. Across nearly all industries, the opening up of all types of spectrum is creating incredible value for commercial private 5G in the enterprise space.”

The paper 5G Technologies in Private Networks is available for free download on the 5G Americas website. Blog post by Chris Pearson, and presentation slides are also featured on the 5G Americas website.

About 5G Americas: The Voice of 5G and LTE for the Americas

5G Americas is an industry trade organization composed of leading telecommunications service providers and manufacturers. The organization’s mission is to facilitate and advocate for the advancement and transformation of LTE, 5G and beyond throughout the Americas. 5G Americas is invested in developing a connected wireless community while leading 5G development for all the Americas. 5G Americas is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. More information is available at 5G Americas website and Twitter.

5G Americas’ Board of Governors Members include AT&T, Cable & Wireless, Ciena, Cisco, CommScope, Crown Castle, Ericsson, Intel, Mavenir, Nokia, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Shaw Communications Inc., T-Mobile US, Inc., Telefónica, and WOM.

