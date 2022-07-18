Breaking News
Private Capital Markets Boost the Franchise Ecosystem

KoreConX helps entrepreneurs raise money through Regulation A (RegA+) and Regulation CF (RegCF), which allow a company to raise up to $75 million or $5 million respectively, in 4 to 6 weeks

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The franchise sector has a new model to boost their business through Regulation A or Regulation CF, enabling companies to have their offerings live in 4 to 6 weeks using the KoreConX ecosystem model, which has proven to be effective for both franchisors and franchisees, without the need to go public. While franchises are often a profitable and sustainable option, a good amount of capital is still required. 

The KoreConX All-In-One Platform is the definite solution to help entrepreneurs raise money compliantly, either through Regulation A (RegA+, which allows up to $75 million every 12 months) or Regulation CF (RegCF, with a maximum of $5 million during the same period). Oscar A Jofre, CEO and co-founder of KoreConX, states that the All-In-One Platform is suitable to all issuers who have completed, have not yet started, or are in the middle of their raise, making it easier to manage all classes of shares and types of digital securities in the form of Shares, Security Tokens, Digital Securities, NFT, Stable Coin, SAFE, CrowdSafe, Loans, Promissory Notes, Options, Warrants, SAFT, and Debentures.  

“We make your RegA+ or RegCF offerings live in 4 to 6 weeks after filing preparation, in the company’s own URL, which is safe and easy for investors”, says Oscar. Several features are available for issuers and investors: they are able to view investments in the company, including details of each transaction. “Transparency is an important aspect in our streamlined process, that is why our KorePartners include broker-dealers, securities lawyers, secondary market platforms, share registry/SEC-Transfer Agents, investor acquisition, accounting, consulting and investor relations firms, and incorporation providers. You never have to leave the platform”, explains Oscar.

KoreConX believes the franchise sector can benefit from private capital. The company has sponsored the event Living in the Roaring Twenties: Looking Ahead to a Wild Decade in Franchising, in Colorado, as part of KoreConX’s strategy to strengthen the ecosystem. For franchisors and franchisees, KoreConX prepared educational material, available in their website. 

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX is the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies’ capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies to the capital markets and now secondary markets. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our eco-system solution. 

Media Contacts:
KoreConX
Rafael Gonçalves
rafael@koreconx.com

