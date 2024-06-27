WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Maarten Derksen as a Senior Managing Director in the global Transactions practice within the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

Mr. Derksen, who is based in Miami, has more than 20 years of global tax expertise related to private equity, real estate and infrastructure managers. His experience includes extensive buy- and sell-side deal structuring, fund structuring and portfolio company planning. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Derksen will have a particular focus on providing cross-border tax structuring solutions to private equity, real estate and infrastructure clients.

“Today’s private equity landscape is rife with challenges, so business leaders, developers and foreign clients are looking for experienced partners who can help them mitigate risks and identify opportunities,” said Melissa Wichman, Leader of the U.S. Transactions Tax offering at FTI Consulting. “Maarten joins us with a tremendous amount of consulting, operational and implementation experience, and I look forward to him helping our clients meet their goals.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Derksen was Global Head of Tax at DigitalBridge, where he oversaw tax vendor relationships for a $50 billion global investor in digital infrastructure. He also led tax diligence and structuring on investments throughout the capital structure in the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Prior to that he was a Tax partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Derksen said, “We are seeing a tremendous amount of opportunity in the private equity, infrastructure and real estate sectors. In an easing interest rate environment, FTI Consulting is well positioned as an independent global advisory firm to assist clients with increased M&A activity, while continuing to optimize the performance of their portfolio companies. I look forward to working alongside the deep bench of FTI Consulting experts as we partner with our clients on complicated issues that need a multidisciplinary approach.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

[email protected]