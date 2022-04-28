Breaking News
Private Investment Firm HOAM Ventures Adds TownSq To Fast-Growing PropTech Portfolio

TownSq Acquisition Solidifies HOAM Ventures Expanded PropTech Footprint in Managed Community Sector

Dallas, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HOAM Ventures, an independently operated investment firm specializing in PropTech and real estate technology, has acquired TownSq, the community management industry’s leading technology provider of global community living solutions. TownSq offers “Enterprise Level” community management services designed to optimize operational activities for homeowners associations (HOA) and community board members, managers, and management companies via a single, easy-to-use app. TownSq will work to integrate its products with those of future HOAM Ventures’ partners to create cutting-edge solutions that enhance and transform the managed community industry.

Established in 2013, TownSq is currently utilized by more than 6 million residents in 2,000 cities throughout the United States, Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The innovative TownSq app makes day-to-day life easier for residents by allowing them to seamlessly communicate with one another while helping to manage and meet their residential needs. At the same time, TownSq supports the growth of management companies by facilitating and optimizing their transformation into streamlined, data-driven businesses. The end result is increased asset value with enhanced community living experiences.

“HOAM Ventures’ acquisition of TownSq is the first in a series of strategic transactions designed to maximize the reach of our technology portfolio,” said Andrew Brock, HOAM Ventures President and CEO. “TownSq’s tremendous scale, exponential growth, industry-leading products, and demonstrated global expertise in PropTech, will play a key role in strengthening HOAM Ventures’ position as a preferred partner for technology solutions across the managed community sector.”

“TownSq is excited to join the HOAM Ventures network and eagerly looks forward to the many opportunities this partnership offers,” stated Joao David, TownSq Founder and CEO. “It provides an infusion of capital and strategic resources that will allow TownSq to dramatically increase our PropTech solutions and global reach in the managed community industry.”

About HOAM Ventures

HOAM Ventures is an investment firm specializing in PropTech and real estate technology. The company backs, acquires, mentors, and partners with revolutionary companies, thought leaders, and innovative products. Headquartered in Dallas, HOAM Ventures is focused on driving measurable growth, innovation, and building world-class companies throughout all segments of the property technology sector. For more information, please visit www.hoamventures.com.

About TownSq

TownSq is a single digital platform that offers the most complete and comprehensive suite of community management solutions. With a mission to connect neighbors and streamline operations and communications, TownSq delivers easy, proven, and collaborative tools and services designed to enhance property values and revolutionize the community living experience. For more information, please visit  www.townsq.io.

CONTACT: Tom Womack
Associa
214-272-4107
media@hoamventures.com

