Private Wireless Networks Offer Benefits and Choices for Enterprises

Private Wireless Networks Offer Benefits and Choices for Enterprises

Aug. 19, 2021

New 5G Americas White Paper Identifies Different Models, Architectures and Tools for Private Wireless Networks

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With modern enterprises becoming increasingly distributed and autonomous, wireless networks have a pivotal role in providing them with increased bandwidth, spectrum, and reliability. 5G Americas, the wireless industry association and voice of 5G and LTE in the Americas, today announced the publication of “Private and Enterprise Networks” detailing different operating models, network architectures, tools, opportunities and challenges those operators and enterprises face in deploying private networks.

As digital transformation sweeps across entire industries, enterprises and verticals are increasingly demanding dependable, predictable communications across potentially widely distributed centers of operation. Enterprise applications are becoming both more rigorous and precise in their requirements for spectrum, bandwidth, and fine-grained control of applications and containers – regardless of access technology or operating model.

Said Chris Pearson, President of 5G Americas, “Private and enterprise network planning takes into consideration many factors like identity management, authentication, onboarding, authorization, and policy definition – as well as integrate efficiently into an existing enterprise IT network.”

According to 5G Americas, private enterprise networks of the future could likely be a hybrid network that combines both Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and non-3GPP access and operating models. 3GPP technologies will add new spectrum and deterministic radio access, but enterprises will likely incorporate both 3GPP and non-3GPP elements into networks that will be managed one of three ways: by the enterprise, by the mobile network operator, or as separate networks running in parallel.

“Private and Enterprise Networks” was developed and written by a 5G Americas technical work group led by network engineering experts from Cisco and Intel. It includes the following topics:

  • Identifies various network operating models and architectures
  • Discusses operating model options faced by private or enterprise operators
  • Explores tools available to speed deployment of private networks to meet individual enterprise needs

Said Michael Recchione Principal Engineer – Mobility CTO of Cisco and project co-leader of the white paper, “One size definitely does not fit all when it comes to satisfying the very specific needs of an individual enterprise or private network operator. There are many combinations of models, tools, and architecture that can be combined for successful dynamic collaboration.”

Rajesh Kalathil, Product Manager and Strategic Planner, Intel Data Platforms Group and project co-leader added, “These private networks are important to the growing and diverse business requirements across a variety of industries. Fortunately, the advances in the open-source community along with our reference designs solve complexities and support enterprises in achieving a faster time to market.”

