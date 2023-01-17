Privia partners with Beebe Healthcare, a community health system and medical group

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced a partnership with Beebe Healthcare, a not-for-profit community healthcare system located in Sussex County, Delaware, to launch an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) named Privia Quality Network — Delaware (PQN – DE). The expansion into Delaware represents Privia Health’s 11th state and ninth ACO.

PQN – DE is participating in the Enhanced Track of the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) 2023 performance year with more than 200 providers caring for approximately 12,400 patient lives in the program. Beebe and Privia will look to expand the ACO to include community physicians throughout Delaware.

Providers joining only PQN – DE will be supported via Privia Care Partners, a robust analytics, reporting and population health platform to enhance their existing EHR system, optimize patient engagement and support a successful transition to value-based care.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with such a well-established healthcare system in the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Eric Beyer, President of Privia — Mid-Atlantic. “Beebe has over four years of experience participating in MSSP, which will continue to propel Privia Quality Network’s performance in the coming years. Beebe will leverage its tenured in-market population health team, paired with Privia’s technology and service expertise in value-based care.”

“This collaborative partnership with Privia Health will support our growth as we maintain our focus on delivering high-quality care across Sussex County, Delaware,” said Beebe Healthcare’s Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer Dr. Bill Chasanov. “Privia Health and the Privia Care Partners model will allow our physicians and providers to continue providing care for our patients, while furthering the transition into value-based care.”

Since Privia Quality Network started participating in MSSP in 2014, Privia Quality Network has delivered total shared savings across government programs and commercial payers of more than $740 million, including more than $380 million through participation in the MSSP. Highlights of 2021 performance across Privia Quality Network can be found at priviahealth.com/pqn2021.

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. Privia Health’s platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

