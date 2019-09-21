Pro-Beijing groups tear down Hong Kong’s protest walls, raising risk of clashes

Groups of China supporters pulled down “Lennon Walls” of anti-government protest messages across Hong Kong on Saturday, raising the possibility of clashes with democracy supporters and another weekend of trouble.
