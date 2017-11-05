MADRID (Reuters) – Pro-Catalonia independence parties will combine for the most votes in regional election in December though may fall just short of a majority needed to revive the secession campaign, a poll showed on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Kentucky man arrested in assault on Senator Rand Paul released on bail - November 5, 2017
- Pro-Catalonia independence parties seen winning most votes in election: poll - November 5, 2017
- Pro-Catalonia independence parties seen winning election: poll - November 5, 2017