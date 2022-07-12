Pro-ficiency Acquires Fugitive Labs

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

DURHAM, N.C., July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pro-ficiency announces the acquisition of all life sciences intellectual property and the associated team of Fugitive Labs, a full-service nationwide product development firm. This acquisition significantly increases Pro-ficiency’s platform and product development capabilities, which will serve to increase the organization’s competitive advantage in clinical trials performance management. The expanded development team will foster Pro-ficiency’s ability to deliver on a robust development pipeline for years to come. 

“The Fugitive team is an incredible addition for us,” said Pro-ficiency CEO, Michael Raymber. “It’s rare to find a product team that understands clinical trials and also develops beautiful, simple, and highly functional user experiences. To have the Fugitive team fully dedicated to innovation within Pro-ficiency is going to keep us lightyears ahead of others in our space.”

The Fugitive Labs team is led by Erik Guffrey, Fugitive Labs CEO, now Pro-ficiency Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Guffrey brings a team of product developers with him to focus on building and enhancing the Pro-ficiency suite of products and services. 

“What Pro-ficiency is doing to evolve performance in clinical trials is truly unique and exciting,” said Erik Guffrey, Pro-ficiency’s new Chief Technology Officer. “This team (at Pro-ficiency) is relentless about thinking differently to address problems for study teams and learners at the site. Having the resources, creative support and collaborative approach with a leadership team like this is a dream situation for any developer. We can make magic happen.”

Included in the acquisition of Fugitive Labs is a collection of ready-made platforms built specifically for clinical trial use and tested with major CROs and sponsors. 

The acquisition marks the first for Pro-ficiency since their funding by NovaQuest Private Equity in 2021. Rollout plans for the acquired platforms and newly developed services will be announced in future press releases. 

About Fugitive Labs

The Fugitive Labs core team includes a focused group of designers, engineers, and strategists skilled at combining rapid prototyping toward MVP (Minimum Viable Product) with the long-term product vision needed to achieve scale. Their areas of expertise include web and mobile development, API development, user experience, interface design and interaction design. 

About Pro-ficiency

Pro-ficiency is a leading provider of simulation-based training and compliance solutions for clinical trials. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including turn-key customized, virtual training simulations, training and compliance monitoring tools, and real-time data & predictive analytics. Learn more at pro-ficiency.com.

Contact:

Collin Brooks, Marketing Manager

collin.brooks@pro-ficiency.com, +1 919.909.0420

