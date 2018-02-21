Pro-government forces hit Syria’s Ghouta with rockets, air raids

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Over a dozen people were injured on Tuesday night in Syria’s eastern Ghouta, where one of the heaviest bombardments in seven years of war has hammered a besieged enclave, killing at least 250 people in 48 hours, a war monitor said.
