Two pro-life activists were sentenced to several years in prison Tuesday on charges of conspiracy against rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) stemming from a 2020 “rescue action” at a Washington, D.C.-based abortion clinic.
Lauren Handy, 30, was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for organizing the protest, while co-defendant John Hinshaw, 69, was sentenced to a year and nine months. Handy and Hinslaw, along with sev
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Pro-life activist sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in ‘shocking’ outcome: ‘Not the America I know’ - May 15, 2024
- ‘Huge problem’: Vulnerable Dem senator ripped after interview resurfaces touting similarity with Biden - May 15, 2024
- Justice Alito warns college students that ‘support for freedom of speech is declining’ - May 15, 2024