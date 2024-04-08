Conservative groups backing former president Donald Trump in his re-election bid say they are “deeply disappointed” with his official position on abortion unveiled Monday, but it won’t deter their support in November.
The former president and presumptive GOP nominee in a video posted on Truth Social Monday morning said he cemented his position on the controversial issue, saying that abortion access should be a states’ issue and didn’t endorse a national, federal limit
