EXCLUSIVE: A pro-life lawyer who helped work on the case before the Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade said “all life is valuable, no matter how small,” as she reflected on the ruling on its second anniversary.
In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Erin Hawley said the Supreme Court reaffirmed on June 24, 2022, that the states and their people “have the ability, finally, to protect life” and that the court was “very clear
