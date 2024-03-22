Over a dozen pro-Palestine demonstrators were arrested at the Russell Senate Office Building on Thursday afternoon.
The pro-Palestine demonstrators were heard repeatedly chanting, “We call for a permanent cease-fire,” in the rotunda of the government building, which is connected to the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
In one video, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., was seen attempting to go on-air for a TV news interview as protesters loudly chanted below him in the
