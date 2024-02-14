Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted former U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., giving a victory speech Tuesday night in a special election for a vacant House seat once held by former Republican Rep. George Santos , who was expelled from Congress in December.

Chants of “You support genocide,” “Stop supporting genocide” and “Ceasefire now”were heard from protesters in the crowd holding Palestinian flags.

One demonstrator appeared to be knocke

[Read Full story at source]