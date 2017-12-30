DAVAO CITY, Philippines (Reuters) – A government investigator into a blaze that led to the deaths of 37 staff at the southern Philippines offices of an American market research firm says there are indications of fire safety lapses that may have contributed to the tragedy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Probe into deadly fire at U.S. firm’s Philippines offices focuses on possible safety lapses - December 30, 2017
- New year could bring record low temperatures to U.S. Midwest, E.Coast - December 30, 2017
- Protests hit Tehran, two demonstrators reported killed in Iran town - December 30, 2017