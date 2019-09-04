Federal safety investigators on Tuesday promised an exhaustive probe into the fire that killed 34 people on a dive boat as many of the charred bodies remained trapped in the sunken wreckage off the California coast or missing in the ocean.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Probe of California boat fire begins as grim search goes on for bodies - September 3, 2019
- Hong Kong police fire beanbag rounds in overnight clashes with protesters - September 3, 2019
- Walmart halts ammunition sales for assault-style rifles; Kroger calls for gun safety - September 3, 2019