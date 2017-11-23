Probiodrug : Probiodrug AG to Publish its Third Quarter 2017 Business Update on 30 November 2017

Probiodrug AG to Publish its Third Quarter 2017 Business Update on 30 November 2017

HALLE (SAALE), Germany, 23 November 2017 – Probiodrug AG (Euronext Amsterdam: PBD), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutic solutions to treat Alzheimer’s disease (AD), will publish its third quarter business update for the period ended 30 September 2017 on Thursday, 30 November 2017, in the form of an interim management report.

The Third Quarter 2017 Business Update will be available for download on the company website (http://www.probiodrug.de/investors/reports-and-presentations/).

About Probiodrug AG

Headquartered in Halle (Saale), Germany, Probiodrug AG (Euronext Amsterdam: PBD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new therapeutic products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Probiodrug has identified a new therapeutic concept linked to disease initiation and progression. The development approaches are targeting a key neuro/synaptotoxic component of the pathology, pyroglutamate-Abeta (pGlu-Abeta, N3pG) as a therapeutic strategy.

Probiodrug’s lead product candidate, PQ912, is a highly specific and potent inhibitor of Glutaminyl Cyclase (QC), which has shown therapeutic effects in AD animal models. A Phase-1 study in healthy young and elderly volunteers revealed a dose dependent exposure and showed good safety and tolerability up to the highest dose showing >90% target occupancy in the spinal fluid. In June 2017 Probiodrug announced top-line data of the Phase-2a SAPHIR trial of its lead candidate (Probiodrug announces encouraging results of the Phase 2a SAPHIR Study ). The positive effects seen on secondary exploratory efficacy markers are strongly supporting (a) the hypothesis of pGlu-Abeta being synaptotoxic and (b) the therapeutic concept pursued by Probiodrug. The study revealed a positive benefit risk ratio of PQ912 and provides important guidance how to move forward in the development of PQ912 as a disease-modifying drug for AD. Altogether, the results make the program highly attractive for further development.

Complementary to the small molecule PQ912 inhibiting the formation of the synaptotoxic agent pGlu-Abeta, the company is developing PBD-C06, an anti-pGlu-Abeta-specific monoclonal antibody.

The Company has medical use and composition of matter patents related to the inhibition of QC and anti-pGlu-Abeta-specific monoclonal antibodies, and has, in the Company’s view, a leading position in this field of research.

Founded in 1997 by Hans-Ulrich Demuth and Konrad Glund, the company successfully developed a novel therapeutic concept for diabetes – the DP4 inhibitors – which provided the basis for a novel class of antidiabetics – the gliptins. Its core capabilities are based on its long-standing expertise in the elucidation of the structure and function of enzymes involved in the modification of proteins and peptides, which play a central role in pathological conditions.

Today, Probiodrug aims to become a leading company in the development of AD treatments and to thereby provide a better life for Alzheimer’s disease patients.

About Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a neurological disorder, which is the most common form of dementia, and ultimately leads to death. Because Alzheimer’s disease cannot be cured and is degenerative, the affected patients must increasingly rely on others for assistance. Today, 47 million people live with dementia worldwide, and this number is projected to treble to more than 131 million by 2050, as populations age. Dementia also has a huge economic impact. Alzheimer’s has an estimated, global societal cost of US$ 818 billion, and it will become a trillion dollar disease by 2018. (World Alzheimer Report 2016).

Forward Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of Probiodrug AG as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.