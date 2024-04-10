Unlocking Growth: Probiotics Market Insights & Opportunities. Discover the latest trends and lucrative prospects in this thriving sector. Stay ahead of the competition with actionable Verified Market Research insights

Jersey City, New Jersey, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Probiotics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 75.60 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 141.52 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Probi AB, BioGaia AB, Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Dupont de Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group Plc. SEGMENTS COVERED By Product

By Application

By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analyst working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope

Probiotics Market Overview

Rising Health Consciousness: There is a growing trend among consumers towards focusing on preventive healthcare, which has led to an increased demand for probiotics in supplements and functional foods. This trend is driving market expansion, creating profitable opportunities for stakeholders.

Growing Prevalence of Digestive Disorders: The increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal ailments drives the need for probiotics as natural remedies. Healthcare professionals strongly support their effectiveness, strengthening their popularity among individuals who prioritise their health.

Advancements in Microbiome Research: Exciting advancements in microbiome science have revealed promising therapeutic possibilities for probiotics, leading to increased investments in research and the development of new products. Deep insights into microbial ecosystems drive market growth, fueling widespread adoption in healthcare industries.

Regulatory Hurdles and Labeling Standards: Probiotic manufacturers face obstacles in complying with strict regulations and inconsistent labelling standards, which are impeding the growth of the market. The lack of clarity regarding health claims and regulatory approvals is causing a decline in investor confidence and hindering market penetration.

Quality Control and Stability Concerns: Maintaining the viability and stability of probiotics throughout the supply chain continues to be a persistent challenge, which can affect the effectiveness of products and undermine consumer confidence. The lack of consistent quality control measures and inadequate storage conditions have a negative impact on the integrity of the product, which in turn hampers its acceptance in the market.

Competition from Alternative Health Solutions: Alternative health solutions and dietary supplements pose a tough competition for probiotics, which can impact their market positioning and revenue growth. Adapting to changing consumer preferences and a wide range of treatment options requires unique marketing strategies to attract customers and gain a larger market presence.

Geographic Dominance:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest market share, driven by the increasing consumer awareness of probiotics in this area. In addition, the increasing demand for probiotics in countries like India, China, and Australia, along with the presence of major players, is contributing to the growth of this market in the region.

Probiotics Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Probi AB, BioGaia AB, Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Dupont de Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Archer Daniels Midland Co., among others. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Probiotics Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry’s key players.

Probiotics Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Probiotics Market into Product, Application, And Geography.

Probiotics Market, by Product Food & Beverages Dietary Supplements

Probiotics Market, by Application Human Animal

Probiotics Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



