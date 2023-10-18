The global probiotics supplements market is projected to reach US$ 14,968.4 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.5%.

According to market report by RationalStat, the Global Probiotics Supplements Market size is valued at US$ 6,553.8 million in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The probiotics supplements market is influenced by several drivers that contribute to its growth and adoption. These drivers reflect the increasing need for probiotic supplements as consumers are increasingly becoming aware of their health. In addition, the rising consumer awareness about the impact of nutrition on health and rising proclivity towards healthier diets has triggered the production and commercialization of food with certain health claims by manufacturers. The consumption of probiotics is rising in Western markets, wherein consumers adopt a holistic approach toward healthy living.

Moreover, expanding disposable incomes of middle class families are fueling the demand for prebiotic supplements. Since probiotics boost the likelihood of healthy bacteria colonizing the gut health and its relationship to mental health, weight loss, and healthy skin.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the probiotics supplements market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the probiotics supplements market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Dosages/Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the probiotics supplements market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the probiotics supplements market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Probiotics Supplements Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of the type, chewable and gummies segments is anticipated to capture a wide range of audience as it provides the option of on-the-go consumption and is preferred by all types of age groups.

Based on the Application, bone & joint health is anticipated to cover a significant market share owing to the rising issues of bone weaknesses and joint pains.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 6,553.8 million Market Size Forecast US$ 14,968.4 million Growth Rate 12.5% Dominant Segment Bone & Joint Health Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Growing awareness of the health benefits of fermented milk

Rising adoption of fermented milk in cosmetics

Increasing prevalence of digestive disorders

Rising cases of Vaginal and Urinary Tract Infections in Women Companies Profiled Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

H&H Group

Symrise

ProbioFerm

Dietary Pros, Inc.

Hansen Holding A/S

BASF SE

ADM

Amway

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the probiotics supplements market include,

In September 2022, BioGaia and Skinome entered into a partnership to develop a product with living bacteria that supports the skin microbiome and can naturally improve skin health.

In July 2019, DuPont created a leading probiotic fermentation facility. This facility expansion was a part of US$ 100 million investments to enhance consumer access to essential health innovations.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the probiotics supplements market growth include Vitakem Nutraceuticals Inc, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., H&H Group, Symrise, ProbioFerm, Dietary Pros, Inc., Hansen Holding A/S, BASF SE, ADM, and Amway, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the probiotics supplements market based on type, application, and region

Global Probiotics Supplements Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Dosages/Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Chewables & Gummies Capsules Powders Tablets & Softgels Others

Global Probiotics Supplements Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Dosages/Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Energy & Weight Management Bone & Joint Health Gastrointestinal Health Immunity Cardiac Health Diabetes Others

Global Probiotics Supplements Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Dosages/Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Probiotics Supplements Market US Canada Latin America Probiotics Supplements Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Probiotics Supplements Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Probiotics Supplements Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Probiotics Supplements Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Probiotics Supplements Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Probiotics Supplements Report:

What will be the market value of the probiotics supplements market by 2030?

What is the market size of the probiotics supplements market?

What are the market drivers of the probiotics supplements market?

What are the key trends in the probiotics supplements market?

Which is the leading region in the probiotics supplements market?

What are the major companies operating in the probiotics supplements market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the probiotics supplements market?

