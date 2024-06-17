SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, announced today that the American Medical Association (“AMA”) has established a new Current Procedural Terminology (“CPT”) Category I code for transurethral waterjet resection of prostate tissue (“Aquablation therapy”) to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (“BPH”).

In response to increased utilization of Aquablation therapy and strong evidence for its clinical outcomes, the AMA accepted PROCEPT BioRobotics’ application for a Category I CPT code, which will replace the existing Category III CPT code starting January 1, 2026. In the meantime, U.S. hospitals and physicians performing Aquablation therapy procedures should continue to utilize the existing Category III code, 0421T.

“We are pleased that Aquablation therapy was approved by the AMA’s CPT® Editorial Panel for Category I code status,” said Reza Zadno, CEO of PROCEPT BioRobotics. “The Category I code designation is a testament to the widespread adoption, safety and effectiveness of Aquablation therapy in treating BPH. We greatly appreciate the support and guidance the American Urological Association provided throughout this process.”

About Aquablation Therapy

Aquablation therapy is the first and only ultrasound guided, robotic-assisted, heat-free waterjet for the treatment of BPH. The system’s real-time ultrasound imaging provides the surgeon with a multi-dimensional view of the prostate enabling personalized treatment planning tailored to each patient’s unique anatomy. The surgeon can specify which areas of the prostate to remove while preserving the anatomy that controls erectile function, ejaculatory function and continence. Once the treatment plan is mapped by the surgeon, the predictable robotic-assisted execution enables prostate tissue to be removed in a precise, targeted, and controlled fashion.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

