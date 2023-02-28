REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROCEPT® BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Recent Highlights

Total revenue of $75.0 million for full year 2022, an increase of 118% compared to 2021

Total revenue of $23.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 135% compared to the prior year period

U.S. system and rental revenue of $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 109% compared to the prior year period

U.S. handpiece and consumables revenue of $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 202% compared to the prior year period

Issued 2023 total revenue guidance of approximately $125 million

“We are very pleased with the results we delivered in 2022 and continue to see positive adoption heading into 2023,” said Reza Zadno, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe there are several positive factors we have seen that will allow us to continue to execute against our strategic growth plan in 2023, including an expanded field based commercial team, increased surgeon and patient interest, and having secured contracts with many of the large IDNs. We believe these catalysts will further the adoption of our technology to become the standard of care for BPH.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $23.8 million, an increase of 135% compared to the prior year period. U.S. system revenue was $10.4 million, an increase of 109% compared to the prior year period. Growth was influenced largely by strong underlying demand from high-volume BPH hospitals. As of December 31, 2022, the install base of AquaBeam Robotic Systems in the U.S. was 167 systems. U.S. handpiece and consumable revenue for the quarter was $10.4 million, an increase of 202% compared to the prior year period. International revenue was $2.0 million for the quarter, an increase of approximately 44% compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter 2022 was 45% compared to 45% in the prior year period. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2022 was negatively impacted by approximately $0.7 million of inventory write-offs. The inventory write-offs were related to a lower manufacturing yield on certain components in the disposable handpiece. This issue was identified early in the fourth quarter of 2022 and resolved in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $35.7 million, compared with $21.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by increased selling, general and administrative expenses to expand the sales organization, increased variable compensation expense, and increased research and development expenses.

Total interest and other expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.1 million. The Company entered into a new five-year $52-million loan agreement in October 2022. As part of the refinancing, the Company recognized loan extinguishment charges of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss was $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $18.3 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $21.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a loss of $14.7 million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022 totaled $221.9 million, while long-term borrowings totaled $52.0 million.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the full year 2022 was $75.0 million, compared to $34.5 million for the full year 2021. The growth was primarily driven by increases in U.S. revenues, attributable to system placements and increased utilization.

Gross margin for full year 2022 was 49%, compared to 46% for the full year 2021. Gross margin improvement was primarily attributable to the growth in revenues.

Operating expenses were $117.8 million for the full year 2022, compared to $70.0 million for the full year 2021, an increase of 68% driven primarily by headcount increases and public company operating costs.

Net loss was $87.2 million for the full year 2022, compared to $59.9 million for the full year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $68.0 million for full year 2022, compared to a loss of $47.0 million for the full year 2021.

2023 Financial Guidance

The Company projects revenue for the full year 2023 to be approximately $125 million, which represents 67% growth over the Company’s prior year revenue.

The Company projects full year 2023 gross margin to be approximately 53%.

The Company projects full year 2023 total operating expense of approximately $163 million.

The Company projects full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA loss to be approximately $70.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). For more information about the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section below titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited).”

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s projected financial performance for full year 2022, statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Aquablation® therapy performed using PROCEPT BioRobotics’ products, including AquaBeam® Robotic System, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, valid only as of the date they are made, and subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which we are not currently aware. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity and penetration, the Company’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company’s revenues, gross margin, profitability, operating expenses, installed base growth, commercial momentum, overall business or the overall macroeconomic environment, which may impact customer spending or the Company’s costs. Forward‐looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2023. PROCEPT BioRobotics does not undertake any obligation to update forward‐looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing PROCEPT BioRobotics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 23,777 $ 10,138 $ 75,014 $ 34,473 Cost of sales 13,101 5,622 37,929 18,608 Gross profit 10,676 4,516 37,085 15,865 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,682 5,076 28,981 18,993 Selling, general and administrative 26,034 16,271 88,828 51,036 Total operating expenses 35,716 21,347 117,809 70,029 Loss from operations (25,040 ) (16,831 ) (80,724 ) (54,164 ) Interest expense (866 ) (1,441 ) (5,183 ) (5,810 ) Interest and other income, net 992 (76 ) 2,011 121 Loss on loan extinguishment (3,258 ) — (3,258 ) — Net loss $ (28,172 ) (18,348 ) (87,154 ) (59,853 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.63 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (1.96 ) $ (3.63 ) Weighted-average common shares used to Compute net loss per share attributable to Common shareholders, basic and diluted 44,770 43,540 44,400 16,480





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (28,172 ) $ (18,348 ) $ (87,154 ) $ (59,853 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 663 763 2,841 3,324 Stock-based compensation expense 2,885 1,496 10,337 3,796 Interest (income) and interest expense, net (320 ) 1,414 2,687 5,735 Loss on loan extinguishment $ 3,258 $ — $ 3,258 $ — Adjusted EBITDA $ (21,686 ) $ (14,675 ) $ (68,031 ) $ (46,998 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED 2023 EBITDA Guidance

(Unaudited, in thousands)

2023 Net loss $ (99,925 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 5,025 Stock-based compensation expense 21,200 Interest (income) expense and other (income) expense, net 3,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ (70,500 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 221,859 $ 304,320 Restricted cash, current 777 — Accounts receivable, net 15,272 4,464 Inventory 28,543 13,147 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,175 4,242 Total current assets 272,626 326,173 Restricted cash, non-current 3,038 777 Property and equipment, net 8,656 5,045 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 23,481 3,279 Intangible assets, net 1,477 1,750 Other assets 51 — Total assets $ 309,329 $ 337,024 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,391 $ 2,029 Accrued compensation 13,447 6,475 Deferred revenue 2,855 1,025 Operating leases, current 2,129 2,105 Other current liabilities 7,468 4,608 Total current liabilities 35,290 16,242 Note payable – non-current portion 51,213 50,004 Operating lease , non-current 23,975 1,991 Loan facility derivative liability 1,779 1,496 Other non-current liabilities — 200 Total liabilities 112,257 69,933 Stockholders’ equity: Additional paid-in capital 545,753 528,666 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6 ) (54 ) Accumulated deficit (348,675 ) (261,521 ) Total stockholders’ equity 197,072 267,091 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 309,329 $ 337,024





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

REVENUE BY TYPE AND GEOGRAPHY

(Unaudited, in thousands)