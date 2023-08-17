REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROCEPT BioRobotics® (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced that members of management will present at the upcoming 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference in Boston. Management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 7 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://ir.procept-biorobotics.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

