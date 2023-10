SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Company’s management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by following one of the below links:

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Investor Contact:

Matt Bacso

VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations

m.bacso@PROCEPT-BioRobotics.com