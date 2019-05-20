PROCESSA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT THEY WILL BE PRESENTING AT THE JEFFRIES 2019 GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE ON FRIDAY, JUNE 7TH, 2019

Breaking News
HANOVER, MD, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: PCSA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have high unmet medical need conditions, announced today that it will be presenting at the Jeffries Conference on Friday, June 7th at 8:30 AM. Dr. David Young (Chief Executive Officer) and Patrick Lin (Chief Business and Strategy Officer) of Processa Pharmaceuticals will be giving the presentation and are available to meet with investors. The Company’s presentation will be available to the public immediately following the session and can be accessed at: https://processapharmaceuticals.com/investors-events

The Jeffries 2019 Global Healthcare Conference will be held at the Grand Hyatt in New York City. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Company, please contact Patrick Lin at pl[email protected] or call 925.683.3218. This global gathering of leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors and VCs will address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the mechanisms driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally. The four-day conference will be comprised of company presentations, Q&A breakout sessions, keynotes & thematic panels. Company management teams and investors will also have the opportunity to participate in 1×1 and small group meetings.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 in Hanover, Maryland, with a mission to develop products that can improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have a high unmet medical need. The Company acquired the assets of Promet Therapeutics, LLC in October of 2017 and assembled a proven regulatory science development team, management team, and Board of Directors. The Processa drug development team members have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and 100 FDA meetings. PCS-499 represents the first Processa drug that can potentially be used in several unmet medical need conditions. For more information, please visit http://www.processapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For More Information:
Patrick Lin
[email protected]
925-683-3218

