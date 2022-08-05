Processa Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Its Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provide 2nd Half Clinical Pipeline Update on August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EST

Breaking News
HANOVER, MD, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have an unmet medical need condition announces today it will host a conference call and live webcast on August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss its second quarter 2022 results and provide an update on its clinical pipeline.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, please log-on or dial-in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: August 11, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Toll Free: 877-545-0320
International: 973-528-0002
Entry Code: 623559
Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2572/46205

Conference Call Replay Information
Toll-free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 46205
Replay Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2572/46205

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop products with existing clinical evidence of efficacy for patients with unmet or underserved medical conditions who need treatment options that improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company uses these criteria for selection to further develop its pipeline programs to achieve high-value milestones effectively and efficiently. Active clinical pipeline programs include: PCS6422 (metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer), PCS499 (ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica) and PCS12852 (GI motility/gastroparesis). The members of the Processa development team have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and more than 100 FDA meetings throughout their careers. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.processapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

For More Information:
Michael Floyd
mfloyd@processapharma.com
(301) 651-4256

