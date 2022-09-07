Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 12-14, 2022

HANOVER, MD, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing products to improve the survival and/or quality of life for patients who have an unmet medical need condition today announced that Dr. Dr. David Young, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

A live webcast of Dr. Youngs presentation will be available in the investor relations section on the Company’s website and at the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/6fe806c7-abc0-4d17-ae78-a6bcaf52c5cf

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop products with existing clinical evidence of efficacy for patients with unmet or underserved medical conditions who need treatment options that improve survival and/or quality of life. The Company uses these criteria for selection to further develop its pipeline programs to achieve high-value milestones effectively and efficiently. Active clinical pipeline programs include: PCS6422 (metastatic colorectal cancer and breast cancer), PCS499 (ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica) and PCS12852 (GI motility/gastroparesis). Members of the Processa development team have been involved with more than 30 drug approvals by the FDA (including drug products targeted to orphan disease conditions) and more than 100 FDA meetings throughout their careers. For more information, visit our website at www.processapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

