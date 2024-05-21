New release delivers innovation firsts and integration to drive operational efficiency

Durham, North Carolina, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProcessMaker, a globally recognized leader in business process automation and intelligent document processing, has announced the availability of its ProcessMaker Platform Spring Release. The latest version includes innovation, enhancements and new integrations that help businesses achieve their full potential as they strive for efficiency and productivity gains across systems, processes and departments.

Innovation is the key theme of the Spring Release, with industry firsts, including the ability to A/B test versions of processes to determine optimal performance. New ProcessMaker FlowGenieTM is a breakthrough, innovative design module that empowers business process owners with the ability to create repeatable, reusable prompts that find information, extract data, generate data and insights – all powered by ProcessMaker’s AI engine. FlowGenie eliminates manual information processing such as summarizing documents, analyzing images, and copying information into a digital form, and automates the steps by utilizing large language models (LLM) within and across the automated process.

Other AI-powered enhancements within the Spring Release include the ability to take a simple sketch, a whiteboard photo, or an uploaded flowchart and transform it directly to a built-out workflow as an automated process in ProcessMaker’s intuitive UI. New Screen Templates with commonly used layouts and screen elements are provided to jump-start 90% of common processes so teams can get started in seconds. The release also includes a rules-based Smart Inbox to help organize and manage workflow while eliminating repetitive work with Quickfill.

“Businesses today gain the competitive advantage through improved productivity across people, processes and systems,” states Alex George, CEO of ProcessMaker. “As we continue on our rapid growth trajectory, I am excited for the release of our Spring Release packed with breakthrough innovation and enhancements that deliver very real, measurable time and cost savings for our customers.”

The new Spring Release also ships with new connectors to Bamboo and Google, and includes expanded interoperability with Workfellow (now rebranded ProcessMaker Process Intelligence) – a recent process intelligence platform acquisition completed by ProcessMaker in April 2024. Customers can now enjoy process and task mining as part of their discovery approach, then leverage insights to drive process improvements with the ProcessMaker Platform – together repositioning ProcessMaker as a leading platform managing discovery to delivery as part of business process automation and management.

About ProcessMaker

ProcessMaker is a leading provider of business process automation and intelligent document processing solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, ProcessMaker’s mission is to help businesses of all sizes streamline operations, increase productivity, and drive growth.

