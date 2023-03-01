Alex George is the latest in a string of C-Suite Hires

Durham, NC, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProcessMaker, a leading low-code workflow automation platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex George as the new Chief Product & Technology Officer for its product and engineering teams. In his new role, George will be responsible for shaping the product roadmap and vision for the ProcessMaker platform and leading its product and engineering teams.

With over 25 years of experience in the tech sector, George brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role at ProcessMaker. He has a proven track record of success in developing and implementing innovative solutions that improve efficiency and productivity while enhancing the customer experience.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alex to the ProcessMaker team,” said Brian Reale, CEO of ProcessMaker. “His extensive background and experience in innovative products and technologies make him the ideal candidate to lead our product and engineering teams. We are confident that his insights and leadership will help us continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients and further our growth as a company.”

Prior to joining ProcessMaker, George served as President and Chief Product Officer at Emplifi, responsible for product-led growth, strategic planning, and design thinking. He has also held positions at Speech Labs and Gamma Engineers, where he contributed to the development of a variety of innovative products and technological solutions.

Alex has received a number of awards for innovation and leadership, including Gartner’s Cool Vendor 2010, CEO awards, Innovation Awards, and has a number of patents filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Alex was the founder and CEO of Gamma Engineers Inc. and Speechlabs Inc. At Gamma Engineers, George built SRM, a SaaS solution that provides Social Media Monitoring, Social Relationship Management, and Social Media Analytics. There, he also developed a Smartphone Platform that won Gartner’s “Cool New Vendor for 2010” in the mobile space. At Speechlabs, he helped design and build a Speech Recognition product for voicemail transcription and real-time chat transcription for contact centers. Prior to Speechlabs, he was responsible for the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) consulting and technology division of iGATE.

“I am excited to join the talented team at ProcessMaker,” said George. “I believe that the company’s commitment to innovation and its focus on delivering value to its customers make it an exciting place to be. I look forward to contributing to the company’s success and helping drive its growth in the years ahead.”

About ProcessMaker:

ProcessMaker is a leading low-code workflow automation platform that enables organizations to quickly and easily design, automate, and deploy workflows to improve efficiency and productivity. With over [number] customers across [number] countries, ProcessMaker is dedicated to providing the tools and resources organizations need to optimize their operations and drive growth.

CONTACT: Matthieu McClintock ProcessMaker +1-919-289-1377 matt.mcclintock@processmaker.com