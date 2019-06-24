Breaking News
ProcessMaker Named Enterprise Leader by G2 Crowd in Business Process Management (BPM)

G2 Crowd Summer 2019 Reports Name ProcessMaker as Enterprise Leader in BPM

Durham, NC, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProcessMaker announced today that it was named a “Leader” by G2 Crowd in the Enterprise Quadrant of Business Process Management (BPM) Solutions for Summer 2019. This ranking is based on verified reviews by ProcessMaker customers. The Summer of 2019 is the sixth consecutive quarter that ProcessMaker has received this distinction and the first quarter to be recognized as an enterprise leader in the BPM space.

G2 Crowd is a platform that aims to make business software buying decisions easier and more reliable. Reviews are posted in real-time and aggregated to create company profiles and industry comparisons. The G2 Crowd leader quadrant comprises of enterprise products which rank highly in both market presence and user satisfaction.  

“We are extremely proud to receive such positive feedback and reviews from our customers and to be recognized by G2 Crowd as a leader in our industry. Our focus on simplifying complex workflows for the enterprise has paid off as is reflected in our reviews. We strive to continue to focus on listening to the user community and iterating on the platform,” said ProcessMaker CEO and founder, Brian Reale. 

ProcessMaker customers in G2 Crowd’s Summer 2019 report gave strong reviews for its ease of setup and use. ProcessMaker continues to focus on improving the user experience following our belief that enterprise software should make complex process management simple.

“Reviews are arguably the best way to learn about enterprise software products before taking the next step,” said Director of Product Marketing, Matthieu McClintock. “We encourage anyone considering investing in a BPM or workflow solution to see what our current customers have had to say so far just this year.” 

Reviews and competitor comparisons can be seen on ProcessMaker’s G2 Crowd page.

CONTACT: Matthieu McClintock
ProcessMaker
617-340-3377 ext. 6121
[email protected]
