ProcessUnity and DVV Solutions Partner to Deliver World-Class Third-Party Risk Managed Services

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

DVV Solutions Adds Industry-Leading ProcessUnity Platform to Its Expanding Managed Services Portfolio

CONCORD, Mass., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) specialist DVV Solutions has joined the ProcessUnity Partner Program as a Managed-Service Provider (MSP). DVV Solutions will add ProcessUnity’s Third-Party Risk Management automation tools to help organizations more efficiently manage the risk associated with their third parties, vendors and suppliers.

“ProcessUnity’s smooth integration with Shared Assessment’s Standard Information Gathering (SIG) questionnaire and connectivity to continuous monitoring and risk scoring platforms played a key role in our strategic partnership,” said Sean O’Brien, Managing Director of DVV Solutions. “With ProcessUnity, customers will gain significant benefits from our ability to provide one central platform from which to build and manage a complete program of third-party risk assessments.”

The newly-announced ProcessUnity Partner Program gives valued-added resellers (VARs), integrators and MSPs access to a broad portfolio of industry-recognized software-as-a-service solutions that solve critical governance challenges for organizations of all sizes. By joining the program, DVV Solutions will be able to leverage ProcessUnity’s leading third-party risk software solution to service their clients.

“As we continue to expand and reach new markets, we are excited to partner with DVV Solutions in the United Kingdom,” said Bryan Burnhart, Head of Strategic Alliances, ProcessUnity. “Working together, we will enable more effective and efficient understanding and management of risk throughout the extended global enterprise.”

About ProcessUnity
ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes.  For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com.

About DVV Solutions
Established in 1999, we have become one of the UK’s leading managed service providers in the design, implementation and management of Third-Party risk management solutions. Our suite of consultative and managed services deliver significant improvements in:
– developing and maturing current risk methodologies and frameworks,
– scaling resources to supplement and enhance existing risk assessment programs, and
– delivering time and cost efficiencies through established best-practice and workflow automation
to enable risk assurance teams to spend more time on what’s important: eliminating control gaps, raising security standards, and reducing overall risk. Find out more at www.dvvs.co.uk

