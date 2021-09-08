ProcessUnity Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

ProcessUnity Receives Highest Score in the Vendor Risk Management Solution Use Case for the Fourth Consecutive Year

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that it received the highest scores (4.21/5.0) in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools report for the fourth consecutive year. The report, written by Gartner analysts Joanne Spencer, Luke Ellery and Edward Weinstein, evaluates the capabilities of IT Vendor Risk Management software providers and delivers product ratings and scores of key capabilities across critical differentiating usage scenarios.

“We are excited to announce that Gartner has recognized ProcessUnity VRM as one of the top IT Vendor Risk Management Tools for the fourth year in a row,” said Sean Cronin, Chief Executive Officer, ProcessUnity. “Our strategy to combine a best-in-class Vendor Risk Management platform with best-in-class content is paying off. Our customers are onboarding vendors faster, completing due diligence on more vendors and efficiently monitoring vendors between periodic assessments.”

Gartner’s research examines the ability of Vendor Risk Management software solutions to address three Use Cases that are based on the delivery requirements most often expressed by Gartner clients.

ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) application that helps companies identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity VRM streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that helps ensure compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements. ProcessUnity VRM provides powerful capabilities that automate tedious tasks and free up third-party risk managers to focus on higher-value mitigation strategies.

Gartner “Critical Capabilities for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools” by Joanne Spencer, Luke Ellery and Edward Weinstein, 31 August 2021

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ProcessUnity

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. ProcessUnity’s flagship solution, ProcessUnity Vendor Risk Management, protects companies and their brands by reducing risks from third-party vendors and suppliers. ProcessUnity helps customers effectively and efficiently assess and monitor both new and existing vendors – from initial due diligence and onboarding through termination. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.processunity.com.

