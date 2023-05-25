Procurement Software Market Is Growing Due to Increasing the Centralized Procurement Process

New York, USA, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Procurement Software Market Information by Deployment, Software Type, Organization, Vertical, Size, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Procurement Software Market could thrive at a rate of 10.1% between 2020 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 14.10 billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis:

Procurement software is a digital tool designed to help companies streamline and automate their procurement processes. It is a type of business software that helps organizations automate their purchasing and supply management activities. Procurement software can assist in the sourcing of goods and services, negotiating prices, managing contracts, tracking orders, and maintaining supplier relationships. It is designed to help organizations save time and money while improving efficiency, compliance, and transparency in procurement operations.

The application of procurement software is widespread across different industries and sectors, including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, construction, government, and education. Procurement software is used by procurement managers, supply chain managers, and purchasing professionals to streamline procurement processes, manage suppliers, and automate purchase requisitions. It can also help organizations make informed procurement decisions by providing real-time data analytics and insights.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure –

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3115

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Procurement Software industry include.

Coupa Software Incorporated

Epicor Software Corporation

JDA Software Inc.

Zycus Inc.

SAP SE

Mercateo AG

Oracle Corporation

Infor Inc.

IBM Corporation

Procurement Software Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Procurement Software Market Size by 2030 USD 14.10 billion Procurement Software Market CAGR during 2020-2030 10.1% Base Year 2019 Forecast 2020-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers Centralized Procurement Process

Buy Now Premium Research Report – Get Comprehensive Market Insights

Latest Industry Updates (May 2021):

Coupa Software, one of the leading players in the procurement software market, announced the acquisition of Lavasoft, a provider of AI-powered supply chain design and planning solutions. This acquisition is expected to enhance Coupa’s capabilities in spend management and supply chain visibility, enabling customers to make better decisions and optimize their supply chain operations.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The procurement software market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for automation and digitization of procurement processes, the need for better visibility and control over procurement spend, and the growing emphasis on supply chain transparency and sustainability. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and the proliferation of digital marketplaces have increased the need for procurement software that can manage complex procurement operations across different channels and platforms.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (135 Pages, Charts, Tables, Figures) on Procurement Software Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/procurement-software-market-3115

Market Restraints:

The procurement software market also faces several challenges and restraints, such as high implementation and maintenance costs, data security and privacy concerns, and the complexity of integrating procurement software with existing enterprise systems. Moreover, the lack of standardization and interoperability among different procurement software solutions can also hinder the adoption of procurement software among organizations.

COVID 19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the procurement software market. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital procurement solutions as businesses have had to shift to remote work and adapt to supply chain disruptions. The pandemic has also highlighted the need for greater supply chain resilience and transparency, driving the demand for procurement software that can help businesses manage supplier risk and ensure supply chain continuity.

In the post-COVID scenario, the demand for procurement software is expected to continue to grow, driven by the increasing adoption of digital procurement solutions and the need for greater supply chain transparency and resilience. The market is expected to see a shift towards cloud-based solutions, as businesses continue to adopt remote work and look for cost-effective solutions.

Market Segmentation:

By Deployment – The Deployments in the market include On-Cloud and On-Premises

The Deployments in the market include On-Cloud and On-Premises By Software Type – By Software Type, the segment includes Spend Analysis, E-Sourcing, E-Procurement, Contract Management, Supplier Management, and others.

By Software Type, the segment includes Spend Analysis, E-Sourcing, E-Procurement, Contract Management, Supplier Management, and others. By Organization Size – By Organization Size, the segment includes Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprises

By Organization Size, the segment includes Small & Medium Enterprise and Large Enterprises By Vertical – By Vertical, the segment includes Retail, Automotive, Travel & Logistics, Electronics, IT & telecommunications, Mining, and others.

Ask for Customization – Get a customized version of the report by submitting a customization.

Regional Insights:

North America is the largest market for procurement software, primarily due to the presence of a large number of established vendors in the region and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by businesses of all sizes. The US is the largest market in the region, followed by Canada and Mexico. The region is characterized by a high degree of technological advancement and a well-established procurement infrastructure. Further, Europe is also a significant market for procurement software, with a growing demand for automation and digitization of procurement processes. The market is primarily dominated by countries such as Germany, France, and the UK. The region is characterized by a highly regulated business environment, with strict data protection and privacy regulations.

Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of digital technologies, the growing awareness of the benefits of procurement software, and the expanding e-commerce industry. China, India, and Japan are the largest markets in the region, and the market is expected to continue to grow in other countries as well. However, the region is also characterized by significant variations in business practices, regulatory frameworks, and cultural norms, which present unique challenges for companies operating in the market.

Related Reports:

Blockchain in Supply Chain Market – The Blockchain Supply Chain Market is expected to be worth approximately USD 17.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 45.55% from 2022 to 2030.

– The Blockchain Supply Chain Market is expected to be worth approximately USD 17.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 45.55% from 2022 to 2030. Virtual Reality Software Market – The Virtual Reality Software Market Size of 74.6 billion to a large extent. The CAGR for the virtual reality software market is expected to be 44.00% from the years spanning 2022-2030.

– The Virtual Reality Software Market Size of 74.6 billion to a large extent. The CAGR for the virtual reality software market is expected to be 44.00% from the years spanning 2022-2030. Data Center Security Market – The Data Center Security Market forecast an estimated CAGR of 11.40% By 2030.

Browse through more Information And Communications Technology Research Reports.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us: