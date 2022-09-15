Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Prodege Names Jeff Carberry as Chief Financial Officer

Prodege Names Jeff Carberry as Chief Financial Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Joe Picciano Appointed Chief Operating Officer

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Prodege, a cutting-edge consumer and insights platform, today announced that Jeff Carberry has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective today.

Joe Picciano, Senior Vice President of Business and Finance Operations, who had been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer, will transition into the role of Chief Operating Officer.

“Jeff brings a broad and deep range of financial, accounting, and investor relations expertise from his many years at the then-publicly traded Stamps.com to EY before that,” said Prodege Chairman and CEO Chuck Davis. “We are thrilled that Jeff is joining the Prodege family as Chief Financial Officer and will help us to achieve even greater heights, together.” 

Carberry joins Prodege from Stamps.com where he worked for more than a decade and most recently held the position of Chief Financial Officer. In that role, he led the execution of the $6.6 billion take-private of Stamps.com, managed corporate finance and treasury, and oversaw the investor relations strategy and team. He also led the execution and integration of four domestic and two international acquisitions with a combined transaction value of nearly $1 billion.

Before Stamps.com, Carberry worked as an investment banker at CIBC World Markets and RBC Capital Markets. He began his professional career as an assurance and advisory professional at EY.

Carberry holds a BS in Accounting and a BA in Economics from California State University, Long Beach. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“I am thrilled to join the Prodege team with its reputation for innovation and long record of success,” said Carberry. “I look forward to working with Prodege’s seasoned leadership team to build on the company’s strong foundation as a leading provider of cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights.”

About Prodege, LLC

Prodege (pro-dé-gée) is a cutting-edge marketing and consumer insights platform that leverages its global audience of reward program members to power its business solutions. Bolstered in 2021 by a major investment by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, our innovative offerings will continue to enable leading brands and agencies to gather insights and market to their target audiences. Through deep consumer profiling, our clients can more effectively acquire new customers, boost engagement, increase revenue, and drive brand loyalty and product adoption. Visit www.prodege.com to learn more about our solutions.

CONTACT: Media Contacts:

ICR Inc.
Prodege-PR@icrinc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.