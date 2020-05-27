Product Launch: Agility Announces New and Improved ProRail CNG Fuel Systems

Costa Mesa, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Industry’s lightest, most compact CNG side-mount fuel system on the market

Easy installation with proprietary Drop & Go Mounting Brackets

Agility’s Fuel Management Module (FMM) and BlueiQ™ now standard on all ProRail fuel systems

Built-in temperature sensors provide early warning of potential thermal events

Agility® Fuel Solutions (Agility), a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, is pleased to introduce the new fifth generation ProRail™ CNG fuel system.

Since the ProRail family of compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems was introduced in 2016, it has been used in a wide variety of demanding applications, and powers tens of thousands of commercial fleet vehicles on the road. With fuel capacity options ranging from 30-60 diesel gallons equivalent (DGE), and the ability to be installed on one or both sides of the vehicle, the ProRail can be configured to meet a wide range of fuel capacity requirements. Building upon this proven track record, the new ProRail brings with it a series of advancements and new standard features.

New Standard Features

The ProRail is known for its lightweight and durable design, utilizing carbon fiber composite TUFFSHELL® ACF Type 4 CNG cylinders. Agility’s engineers worked to minimize the ProRail’s impact on valuable frame rail space, reducing the length of the system by ten inches. This reduction in length, combined with the easy to use Drop & Go mounting brackets allows fleet managers maximum flexibility when configuring vehicle layout. In addition, the ProRail is 30 pounds lighter than the previous generation ProRail, remaining the lightest side-mount CNG fuel system available on the market, up to 25% lighter than the competition. Agility’s integrated Fuel Management Module (FMM), now standard on the ProRail, provides a fast-fill receptacle for up to 13 percent faster refueling, a de-fueling receptacle, and ignition disconnect fuel caps.

The Agility BlueiQ™ Smart Gauge is also now standard equipment on the ProRail, reducing range anxiety by providing real-time fuel economy, fuel level, and distance to empty. BlueiQ’s Eco Mode and Driver Feedback help drivers manage fuel economy and avoid unplanned stops. A comprehensive suite of tools, including Cummins INSITE™ and Connected Diagnostics™, can be integrated with most major telematics providers to support data-driven fleet management.

As with all of Agility’s products, safety is built in to the ProRail. With BlueiQ now standard on the ProRail, the system comes with built-in temperature sensors that provide early warning of potential thermal events, in addition to other features such as Agility’s patented integrated bumper bar providing side impact protection. The ProRail has been put through rigorous crash testing and fire safety testing using Agility’s robust testing program developed over two decades working with leading commercial vehicle OEMs.

The ProRail’s OEM-quality painted aluminum covers can be matched to any fleet’s color requirements to help ensure a first-class presentation, and optional integrated side steps can be fitted to suit a wide variety of vehicles.

Like the generation before it, the ProRail can be combined with Agility’s ProCab™ behind-the-cab CNG fuel systems for added fuel capacity and range.

“We know how essential frame rail space is for our fleet clients,” says Eric Bippus, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing. “Our team worked very hard to decrease the footprint of the ProRail CNG fuel system, and to leverage Agility’s Drop & Go mounting bracket system for ease of installation. Additionally, we have also included our Fuel Management Module and BlueiQ Smart Gauge as standard equipment on all ProRail systems”.

About Agility Fuel Solutions

Agility® Fuel Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Its product offerings include natural gas, hydrogen, and battery electric energy storage and delivery systems, Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, propane and natural gas fuel systems, and propane dispensers. Agility offers solutions for a variety of vehicle types, including Class 8 trucks, refuse trucks, transit buses, school buses, concrete mixers, and medium duty delivery trucks. Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

Learn more at http://www.agilityfs.com

