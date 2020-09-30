Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Professional Certification Program For Learning And Development Professionals Launched by Brandon Hall Group

Professional Certification Program For Learning And Development Professionals Launched by Brandon Hall Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Brandon Hall Group now offers professional certification for individuals with the launch of its Certified Learning Strategist Program. The firm, a pioneer in Learning and Talent Development for more than 27 years, is leveraging that experience in creating a program that encompasses the entire professional learning journey.

Boca Raton, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For more than 27 years, Brandon Hall Group has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations throughout the world. influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Now, this certification program is available to empower individuals within an organization, solo employees, entrepreneurs and others.

Brandon Hall Group Certifications are backed by the only professional development company that provides data, research, insights and certifications to Learning and Talent Development executives and organizations.

“As the leading HCM organization for organizations, we felt there was a void in certification programs that prepare human capital management professionals to work effectively with business leaders in their organizations,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke. “The Certified Learning Strategist program — and future certifications — provides the crucial strategy and business skills individuals need to thrive in their careers while helping their organizations achieve business goals.”

BHG’s Certified Learning Strategist program focuses on 24 competencies that enable learning professionals at all levels to broaden their expertise to include business acumen, leadership, inclusion, consulting, cross-functional collaboration, analytics, organizational design and more.

“Employers count on the learning function to upskill and reskill employees as they grapple with unprecedented change from digitalization, the coronavirus pandemic, shifting business and social climates, and more,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke.

The CLS program is a learning journey without ratings or grades. Brandon Hall Group’s professional certifications are comprehensive educational programs centered around a multiphase knowledge test.

“In addition to testing their acumen, we also use scenario-based learning derived from our best-in-class HCM Excellence Awards,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer Michael Rochelle. “Our exam isn’t about memorization and theory but for developing new competencies and skills that can be immediately applied in your organization.”

To learn more about Brandon Hall Group’s Certified Learning Strategist Program and other forthcoming professional certification programs, visit https://certification.brandonhall.com/.

Attachment

  • Banner-Ads copy_LinkedIn 
CONTACT: David Forry
Brandon Hall Group
5613538082
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.