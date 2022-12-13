LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout southern California, proudly celebrates its 50th year in business. During that time, the company has worked with a wide range of homeowners associations, managed communities, and vendor partners. PCM attributes its continued success to the loyalty and dedication of its team members and their commitment to bringing positive impact and meaningful value to every community the company serves.

“For the past 50 years, the reputation of Professional Community Management has been built on our principles of service, innovation, family, integrity, and loyalty,” said PCM Branch President Matthew Williams, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®. “A heart-felt congratulations goes out to those team members, community partners, and vendors who have helped us achieve this milestone! We look forward to providing another half-century of friendly, local service.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com