Professional Community Management Receives Recognition at Community Associations Institute’s Greater Inland Empire Chapter Awards Ceremony

Foothill Ranch, CA, Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa company, received several awards and nominations at the Community Associations Institute’s Greater Inland Empire Chapter (CAI-GRIE) ceremony.

The 2017 Community Associations Institute’s Greater Inland Empire Chapter Top of Profession & Service (TOPS) Awards honors industry members who have achieved the highest levels of professionalism in how they have represented their homeowner associations and how they have managed HOA properties as well as the level of exceptional services they have consistently offered to their clients.

PCM managed community, Sundance Community Association, received the 2017 Association Volunteer of the Year award, which was presented to Bill Cooper, Sundance Community Association president. PCM also had several nominations and winners for other awards, including Cherri Hairston, PCM community manager, who took home the 2017 Up & Comer Award, as well as Bob Harvey, PCM community director, who was presented with the On-Site Manager of the Year award.

“We are extremely proud of our community leaders and managers who won these prestigious industry awards,” stated Clint Warrell, Professional Community Management president. “Their continued commitment to residents and the community is undeniable. It is an honor to have them as team members, and we look forward to our continued efforts.”

