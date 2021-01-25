Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Professional Community Management to Host Virtual Yoga and Mindfulness Event for Board Members

Professional Community Management to Host Virtual Yoga and Mindfulness Event for Board Members

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Foothill Ranch, CA, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, will host a virtual yoga class and mindfulness event for board members and community partners on January 28, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. PT. 

The health and wellness event will be offered free of charge to community board members. The zoom-style class will be led by Dr. Tanya Doman (Yousry), a licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy and Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) with Yoga Alliance (YA). Dr. Doman is also a certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and is a Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner (CCRP). A lifelong expert of various types of yoga, she provides group and private classes, as well as rehabilitative yoga. 

Dr. Doman will lead yoga participants, guide them through meditation, discuss nutrition, and provide tips on destressing. Those who attend the event will receive a complimentary wellness box containing items geared toward mindfulness and relaxation provided by event sponsors. 

“Professional Community Management is proud to work with board members who have been dedicated to keeping their communities safe and resilient over the unprecedented last year,” stated Erin Baker, chief client officer for PCM. “We know these community leaders are facing increased stress and need relaxation during this challenging time. Our team designed this health and wellness event as part of our commitment to helping our communities stay healthy and providing the best lifestyle services available. We hope valued board members will join us in embracing this outlet for increasing mindfulness and experiencing stress relief.”

If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to [email protected] by January 25, 2021. 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.