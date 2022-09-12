Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Announces Launch of Black Women Talk Tech Association Job Board

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (“PDN”), a developer and operator of online and in-person Diversity talent networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced its launch of the Black Women Talk Tech (“BWTT”) job board (https://blackwomentalktechjobs.com/), a fully integrated job board located on BWTT’s website. BWTT is the leading membership-based organization for Black Women tech entrepreneurs and technologists.

PDN, being one of the largest diverse job seeker networks in the nation, collaborated with BWTT to launch an easy-to-access job board at the BWTT website for their over 2,500 members. “We are excited to launch the BWTT job board that will allow DEI focused employers to recruit the nation’s brightest Black women technical talent. The BWTT job site will serve as the primary platform for recruiters to access Black women leaders and for Black women to seek new tech career opportunities. There are many employers interested in utilizing this platform in order to advance their own company’s competitive advantage in the marketplace,” said Russell Esquivel, SVP of PDN.

“We know this partnership will strengthen career advancement opportunities for Black women in tech and entrepreneurship and we could not be more optimistic about the future. Partnering with PDN will allow us to continue to reach and educate Black tech entrepreneurs about the career paths available to them and the leadership they can bring to the tech industry. Black women have already made a massive impact in some of our country’s top companies and this partnership will continue to develop and place talent in leadership roles. It allows us to take the next step in providing employers with centralized access to that talent,” said Esosa Ighodaro-Johnson, Co-Founder and CMO of Black Women Talk Tech.

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (“PDN”) is a developer and operator of online and in-person diversity jobs seeker networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through our online platforms and partnerships, we provide hiring employers a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with DEI efforts. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

For more information about PDN, please visit:

www.prodivnet.com

About Black Women Talk Tech

Black Women Talk Tech (“BWTT”) is a collective of black women tech founders who have a unique understanding of the challenges black women startup owners face in the industry, but most importantly they understand the contribution of these innovators. The organization seeks to identify, support, and encourage black women to build the next billion-dollar business. BWTT has chapters in Atlanta, Georgia, New York City, and San Francisco. To learn more please visit www.blackwomentalktech.com. Follow BWTT on social media pages on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

