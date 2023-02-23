CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced its launch of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. (ΣΓΡ) job board https://sgrhojobs.org/ , a fully integrated job board located on ΣΓΡ’s website.

PDN, being one of the largest diverse networks in the nation, collaborated with Sigma Gamma Rho to launch an easy-to-access job board at the ΣΓΡ website for their over 100,000 initiated members. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with our newest partnership, Sigma Gamma Rho, Inc. They are one of the largest Historically Black Sororities and we are confident that there will be many employers interested in extending opportunities to the professional and talented members of the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority” said Mike Hall, Executive Vice President of PDN.

Since its inception, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. has modeled success for its members, providing examples and opportunities for future success. “Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is pleased to partner with the Professional Diversity Network to expand employment opportunities to our membership. We believe in exposing our membership to greater opportunities that will help advance their careers. Sigma women are leaders, driven, and talented. Any company would benefit from having a member of our organization on their team,” said Rasheeda S. Liberty, President of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

For more information about PDN, please visit:

www.prodivnet.com

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated (ΣΓΡ) is a historically African American Greek-letter organization. Since the Sorority’s founding on November 12th, 1922 at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Sorority has never restricted membership on the basis of color, creed or national origin. The Sorority has over 100,000 initiated members and consists of over 500 chapters located in the U.S., Bahamas, Bermuda, the Virgin Islands, Canada, Germany, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Sigma Gamma Rho, please visit:

https://www.sgrho1922.org/

To view the Sigma Gamma Rho job board, please visit:

https://sgrhojobs.org/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about PDN’s view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products, and global economic activity in general. PDN may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact for IPDN:

For further information, please contact:

Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Tel: (312) 614-0950

Email: investors@ipdnusa.com

Source: Professional Diversity Network, Inc.