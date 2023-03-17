CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced the success of the first hybrid (online and in-person) career event produced in conjunction with the company’s most recently acquired subsidiary, Expo Experts LLC (“Expo Experts”), that was held on March 14, 2023 at the Congress Plaza Hotel in Chicago, IL.

“We are excited to see the synergy we had planned for between the two entities is coming to fruition right out of the gate, providing broader accessibility for employers and job seekers to engage,” said Adam He, CEO of PDN. “The Chicago event will be the first of many hybrids, co-produced events including the upcoming April event in Boston, for which we already have some key employers attending, and the October event in Chicago.”

The event included two pavilions: a Professional Diversity Pavilion and an Engineering, Technology and Security Clearance Pavilion, designed to attract diverse candidates who may also have STEM-based background. The event provided both employers and job candidates the option to participate virtually or in-person. For job seekers attending in-person, they were able to interact with the employers on-site, and scan a QR code to access employers at the virtual fair as well. The event had over 330 candidates registered, of whom 161 candidates attended the event virtually only and 90 attended in-person, and nearly 150 attendees were invited to attend a virtual or in-person interview. Participating employers included United States Department of Treasury, United States ARMY Corps of Engineers, NAVY, Agility, United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and Associates Bank, among many others.

“As companies and job seekers try to navigate recruiting and job hunting Post-COVID, our hybrid model provides comfort and choices for both parties,” said Mike Hall, Vice President of Event Sales at PDN.

“We were pleased to see that some employers found their ‘needle in a haystack’ candidate that we were told will definitely be back for follow up interviews,” said Susan Turner, President of Expo Experts.

Follow up discussions with employers that attended the event noted that they are already scheduling follow up second round interviews with STEM/Clearance based candidates and PDN based candidates. Also, there are additional candidates that will either be screened or placed in the pipeline for further evaluations by an attending employer.

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

For more information about PDN, please visit:

www.prodivnet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about PDN’s view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products, and global economic activity in general. PDN may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

