Professional Diversity Network Inc. Partners with Recruiter.com to Serve Diverse Jobs

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), (“PDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announces its partnership with Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) (“Recruiter.com”), a recruiting software and on-demand services company.

Through the partnership, PDN and Recruiter.com will jointly distribute job postings and co-market their diversity recruitment offerings. PDN will serve diverse jobs to Recruiter.com’s newly launched, diversity-specialized career community, and offer an upgrade for the job posts across Recruiter.com’s career communities by distributing these jobs within PDN’s robust network to boost exposure among professional audiences.

“Diversity recruitment is a critical component of modern talent acquisition,” said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. “Recruiter.com is committed to building unique product offerings for reaching diverse talent. Our career communities will list a special upgrade option to reach active candidates for greater distribution to diverse talent, while our AI recruiting software indexes over 160M profiles to reach passive candidates. Recruiter.com is excited to partner with PDN, and we look forward to developing exceptional diversity recruitment solutions through the collaboration.”

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. has been the exclusive and selected career partner for many leading professional and community-based organizations, including IAW (International Association of Women), NAACP, National Urban League, and many HBCU fraternities and sororities. This partnership will focus on providing diversity recruiting solutions to employers, and support hiring initiatives for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+, and disabled persons.

“Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is proud to partner with Recruiter.com to help employers access diverse talent,” said Adam He, CEO of PDN. “As a top diversity recruitment platform offering a wide range of recruitment solutions, PDN provides a unique and scalable talent acquisition channel for reaching diverse candidates. PDN’s collaboration with Recruiter.com will help distribute job postings across Recruiter.com’s career communities for added exposure. We are proud to choose the Official Partner of Recruiter.com’s new career community for Diversity professionals.” Said Mr. He.

To learn more about the companies’ hiring solutions, please visit: https://www.prodivnet.com/employer-offers or https://www.recruiter.com/employers.html.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today’s complex hiring challenges.

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. We operate several other business units in the United States including the International Association of Women (IAW), which is one of the largest, most recognized networking organizations of professional women in the country, spanning more than 200 industries and professions, and RemoteMore USA, Inc., an online platform specialized in remote hiring of developers.

Through an online employee recruitment platform that leverages our affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+ and disabled persons globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements, including the Company’s intention to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under the stock repurchase program, the intended use of any repurchased shares and the source of funding, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, together with this press release, are available on our website, www.prodivnet.com. Please click on “Investor Relations.”