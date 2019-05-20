Professional Diversity Network, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CHICAGO, May 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), (“IPDN” or the “Company”), a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, a decrease of 37.3% from $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.



Total costs and expenses were $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, a 42.2% decrease compared to $4.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.



From April 1, 2019 to April 2, 2019, the Company sold an aggregate of 28,552 shares of its common stock at a purchase price ranging from $3.70 to $3.85 per share, representing 120% of the closing price the trading day immediately prior to the date of subscription. As of the date of this quarterly report, the Company has received an aggregate gross proceeds of $107,036 under this private placement.

Michael Wang, Chairman and CEO of Professional Diversity Network, said, “While the Company continued to sustain losses, we see positive momentum on our efforts in reducing costs and overheads. The beginning of 2019 marks the fifth consecutive quarter that we successfully reduce losses.”

Mr. Wang continued, “This year we will continue enhancing our diversity recruitment and women’s networking segments and expanding our China business to increase shareholder value and move toward sustainable profitability.”

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue

For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, IPDN reported total revenue of $1.3 million, a 41.8% decrease from $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The decrease is mainly the result of management’s focus on reduction in sales and operations workforce as a means to improved efficiencies and operational effectiveness while rebranding the business.

Costs and Expenses

Total costs and expenses were $2.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, a 42.2% decrease compared to $4.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The decrease is primarily the result of $992,000 or 42.2% decrease in general and administrative expenses, a $459,000 or 67.5% decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses, and a $312,000, or 28.5% decrease in sales and marketing expenses.

Net Loss

Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 was $1.2 million or $0.23 per share – compared to a net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.48 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Net Loss from Continuing Operations

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, a decrease of 37.3% from $1.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The $680,000 decrease in net loss was primarily driven by $992,000 decrease in general and administrative expenses, a $459,000 decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses, and a $312,000 decrease in sales and marketing expenses, partially offset by a $756,000 decrease in revenues from membership fees, related services at the NAPW segment.

Cash and Financial Position

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.8 million, compared to $1.4 million as of December 31, 2018. The Company had a working capital deficiency of $4.3 million as of March 31, 2019, compared to a working capital deficiency of $3.4 million as of December 31, 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities in continuing operations was $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and net cash used in operating activities in continuing operations was 1.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents (Amounts related to variable interest

entity of $341,800 and $683,043 as of March 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018, respectively) $ 793,863 $ 1,441,607 Accounts receivable, net 446,368 816,698 Incremental direct costs 48,154 20,797 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 482,879 350,906 Current assets from discontinued operations 26,539 126,270 Total current assets 1,797,803 2,756,278 Property and equipment, net 67,273 83,608 Capitalized technology, net 169,626 194,833 Goodwill 339,451 339,451 Intangible assets, net 837,774 1,020,942 Right-of-use assets 353,486 – Merchant reserve 760,849 760,849 Security deposits 90,574 82,139 Total assets $ 4,416,836 $ 5,238,100 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,676,620 $ 1,843,688 Accrued expenses 1,063,914 989,626 Deferred revenue 2,254,170 2,460,436 Note Payable – related party 207,118 500,000 Line of Credit – related party 292,882 – Lease liability, current portion 300,456 – Current liabilities from discontinued operations 303,794 346,528 Total current liabilities 6,098,954 6,140,278 Deferred tax liability 122,824 194,786 Deferred rent – 13,742 Other liabilities 84 82 Lease liability, non-current portion 60,910 – Long-term liabilities from discontinued operations – – Total liabilities 6,282,772 6,348,888 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized;

5,060,176 shares and 4,856,213 shares issued as of March 31,

2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively; and 5,059,128

shares and 4,855,165 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2019

and December 31, 2018, respectively 50,602 48,562 Additional paid in capital 84,108,048 83,728,903 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,305 ) (24,340 ) Accumulated deficit (85,986,164 ) (84,826,796 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 1,048 shares at March 31, 2019 and

December 31, 2018 (37,117 ) (37,117 ) Total stockholders’ equity (1,865,936 ) (1,110,788 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,416,836 $ 5,238,100

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 2018 Revenues: Membership fees and related services $ 829,420 $ 1,612,221 Recruitment services 474,260 621,415 Product sales and other 2,812 3,657 Education and training 4,069 6,471 Consumer advertising and marketing solutions 35,716 69,734 Total revenues 1,346,277 2,313,498 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenues 187,581 285,833 Sales and marketing 780,747 1,093,124 General and administrative 1,358,556 2,351,931 Depreciation and amortization 221,422 679,761 Total costs and expenses 2,548,306 4,410,649 Loss from operations (1,202,029 ) (2,097,151 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense (8,133 ) – Interest and other income – 890 Other income (expense) – 22,558 Other income, net (8,133 ) 23,448 Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (1,210,162 ) (2,073,703 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (65,633 ) (249,050 ) Loss from continuing operations (1,144,529 ) (1,824,653 ) Loss from discontinued operations (net of tax benefit of $1,211,

and $35,036, in the three months ended March 31, 2019 and

2018, respectively) (14,840 ) (209,760 ) Net loss (1,159,369 ) (2,034,413 ) Other comprehensive loss: (1,159,369 ) (2,034,413 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 23,035 76,708 Comprehensive loss $ (1,136,334 ) $ (1,957,705 ) Basic and diluted loss per share: Continuing operations (0.23 ) (0.43 ) Discontinued operations (0.00 ) (0.05 ) Net loss $ (0.23 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average outstanding shares used in computing net loss

per common share: Basic and diluted 4,969,230 4,221,620

We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides a meaningful representation of our operating performance that provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by financial analysts and others to measure operating performance. Furthermore, management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure may provide investors with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results of prior periods as they are expected to be reflective of our core ongoing business. However, while we consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important measure of operating performance, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Further, Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, may not be comparable to EBITDA, or similarly titled measures, as defined by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Loss from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable GAAP measure reported in our consolidated financial statements:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 (in thousands) Loss from Continuing Operations $ (1,145 ) $ (1,825 ) Stock-based compensation expense 8 118 Depreciation and amortization 221 680 Interest Expense 8 – Interest and other income – (1 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (66 ) (249 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (974 ) $ (1,277 )

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. We operate subsidiaries in the United States and China including International Association of Women (IAW), which is one of the largest, most recognized networking organizations of professional women in the country, spanning more than 200 industries and professions. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBT and disabled persons globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “should,” and “would” or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, together with this press release and the financial information contained herein, are available on our website, www.prodivnet.com. Please click on “Investor Relations.”

Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: [email protected]