CHICAGO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) (“PDN” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational, and employment opportunities for diverse individuals, today announced the return of the highly successful virtual career fair produced with the International Association of Women (“IAW”), a subsidiary fully owned by PDN, in honor of Women’s History Month.

The event, aimed at empowering women in the workforce, attracted over 1,000 registered candidates, with an impressive turnout of 600 attendees, significantly surpassing last year’s attendance.

The event showcased two distinct pavilions:

The Diversity Pavilion, open to candidates of all backgrounds and levels of experience, featured 19 companies.

The Engineering & Technology Pavilion, catering specifically to experienced candidates screened for designated roles featured 10 companies.

Among the prominent companies participating were Internal Revenue Service, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Acushnet, Comcast, Abbvie, and Wells Fargo.

In addition to employer-branded booths, the event provided engaging panel discussions, where women from PDN partner organizations and clients led insightful conversations on connecting with resources, navigating career challenges, and thriving in the workplace. Attendees also had the opportunity to enhance their resumes through workshops and individual reviews provided by two expert resume reviewers.

Megan Bozzuto, Chief Marketing Officer at PDN and President at IAW expressed her pride in supporting women and providing resources, tools, and connections to help them thrive, stating, “When we intentionally build programming and resources to serve women, we encourage collaboration and open the door to equal opportunities. I am thrilled to see the commitment to empowering women from these employers and partners.”

Carrie Dunham, Vice President of PDN Events, emphasized the importance of supporting women in the workplace and commended the commitment of numerous employers to hiring female talent, saying, “Supporting women in the workplace is essential, and we’re thrilled to see so many employers showing up here today.”

PDN will continue its efforts to support employers and empower diverse job seekers through approximately 40 hiring events planned for this year across multiple locations, affinity groups, and demographics. For more information, please visit our website at www.prodivnet.com.

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (PDN) is a developer and operator of online and in-person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. Through an online platform and our relationship recruitment affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to recruit diverse employees. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ+ and disabled persons globally.

For more about the company, please visit www.ipdn.com

Connect with us on social media www.linkedin.com/company/prodivnet

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about PDN’s view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any projections of earnings, revenue, or other financial items; any statements regarding the adequacy, availability, and sources of capital, any statements of the plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding the future benefits of the investment described in this release, including the development of new revenue streams or the availability of distributions on any securities; any statements relating to the future reinstatement of the license described in this release by the applicable regulatory authorities; any statements concerning proposed new products, services, or developments; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements of belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continuous spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s products, and global economic activity in general. PDN may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about PDN’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “will make,” “will be,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “endeavor to,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and PDN undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact for IPDN:

Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Tel: (312) 614-0950

Email: [email protected]