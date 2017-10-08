Professor Howe Correlates 850 FICO Perfection at EFX XPN and TU with Never Before Published Reports Procured from Fair Isaac

NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SubscriberWise (www.subscriberwise.com), the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced the publication of a powerful new FICO and credit video production from David E. Howe, SubscriberWise founder, U.S. and global credit czar, and the world’s most successful FICO and credit scoring achiever since human beings started counting on their fingers.

Howe, who is humanity’s first and only individual since the invention of computer algorithms and advanced analytics to unlock the granular details of perfect general-purpose FICO and Vantage scores, created the video production to empower his fellow citizens while also forever ending the long-standing misconception that tri-bureau FICO 850 perfection was a mere theoretical phenomenon outside of the realm of extraordinary human achievement and excellence.

For the first time in recorded history, consumers and others will have an opportunity to personally witness video footage of simultaneous perfect FICO 850 scores at Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion — as well as simultaneous perfect 990 Vantage scores across all national credit repositories, a scoring feat so profoundly unique it may never be seen again.

Beyond helping the world’s credit consuming population with practical FICO and credit facts, Howe’s goal is to decisively and permanently debunk many of the most common scoring myths that perpetually confound ‘credit experts’ everywhere.

